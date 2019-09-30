1. Syracuse
Last week: 1
Make no mistake, a fully healthy Syracuse (11-3, 9-3 Region 1) squad is next-to unbeatable in Region 1. The Titans are rolling at the right time. Again.
2. Farmington
Last week: 3
The slow climb up the rankings has landed Farmington (14-0, 8-0 Region 5) at the No. 2 spot. Goalkeeper Naomi Kehl saved a penalty kick last week against Bonneville, a week after saving a PK against Box Elder.
3. Northridge
Last week: 2
The Knights (11-2-1, 9-2-1 Region 1) will obviously be disappointed about the Syracuse loss, but if they beat Roy and Fremont this week, it won't matter in terms of the Region 1 championship.
4. Davis
Last week: 4
Davis (9-2-3, 7-2-3 Region 1) won both its region games last week, something the Darts hadn't done since the first week of region play more than a month ago.
5. Bonneville
Last week: 5
If there's any consolation of likely losing out on a region title, all of Bonneville's (10-4, 6-2 Region 5) four losses this year have come against teams that are probably going to contend for the 5A state title.
Notable:
Ogden (11-2, 8-1 Region 10) plays its biggest game of the season on Wednesday at home against Cedar Valley. Win it, and the Tigers likely split a region title with the Aviators.