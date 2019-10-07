Note: These are the final soccer rankings until the playoffs have concluded.
1. Syracuse
Last week: 1
The big state tournament reveal is on Wednesday and it’s very likely Syracuse (13-3, 11-3 Region 1) gets a first-round bye. The Titans ended the regular season with 63 goals, which is the most in the 6A classification.
2. Farmington
Last week: 2
Farmington (14-1, 9-1 Region 5) enters the state tournament having allowed eight goals in 15 matches as well as three players — Abby Orison, Abigail Ferrell and Kalea Woodyatt — who have seven or more goals.
3. Northridge
Last week: 3
This year’s Northridge (13-2-1, 11-2-1 Region 1) squad is 6-0-1 in games decided by one goal or less. That can only help the Knights once the playoff pressure gets turned up.
4. Davis
Last week: 4
Davis (11-2-3, 9-2-3 Region 1) very quietly had the best defense in Region 1, allowing just nine goals in 14 matches. The Darts could also end up with a top-six seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs.
5. Bonneville
Last week: 5
After losing to Farmington in late September, the Lakers (12-4, 8-2 Region 5) have a bounce in their step following successive shutout wins to close the regular season.
Notable:
Depending on Ogden's result at Uintah on Monday night, the Tigers will be either on the cusp of a first-round bye in the 4A state playoffs or virtually assured of one.