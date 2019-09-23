1. Syracuse
Last week: 1
Caroline Stringfellow added another accolade to her already jam-packed resume by notching career assist No. 62, which puts her alone in first place in the UHSAA record books. The scary part is the Syracuse (9-3, 7-3 Region 1) midfielder and BYU commit is just a junior.
2. Northridge
Last week: 2
Northridge (10-1-1, 8-1-1) can’t afford any slip-ups in the Region 1 title race, which is why the 1-0 win over Layton was so important. Still, the region title race is in the Knights' control.
3. Farmington
Last week: 4
Farmington (12-0, 6-0 Region 5) has just one game this week, the biggest game of the year to date. The Phoenix visit Bonneville with a chance to win and put one hand on the Region 5 trophy.
4. Davis
Last week: 3
The Darts (7-2-3, 5-2-3 Region 1) sent their four-game winless streak packing with a win against Weber, which is who Davis beat right before going on the aforementioned winless streak.
5. Bonneville
Last week: 5
Nine seconds was all that separated Bonneville (9-3, 5-1 Region 5) from tying Farmington in the teams’ first meeting of the year earlier this month. Instead, the Phoenix scored and won. The Lakers get their shot at revenge.
Notable:
Ogden's (10-2, 7-1 Region 10) region schedule is very forgiving the next two weeks as the Tigers play just two games in that span. It'll give them time to rest their legs for the end-of-season haul.