1. Syracuse
Last week: 2
The Titans (7-3, 5-3 Region 1) are back. After a 1-0 win over Davis, Syracuse reclaims the top spot in the Standard-Examiner rankings. But can the Titans catch Northridge and Fremont at the top of the region?
2. Northridge
Last week: 3
A critical week awaits Northridge (9-1, 7-1 Region 1) with games against Davis and Layton on tap. The Knights are just one game ahead of Fremont for the region lead with no margin for error.
3. Davis
Last week: 1
Davis' last three games have ended with two draws and a loss. The Darts (6-2-2, 4-2-2 Region 1) hope to recapture their winning ways from earlier this year.
4. Farmington
Last week: 4
Test: passed. Farmington (10-0, 4-0 Region 5) outlasted Bonneville with a game-winning goal last week just nine seconds before the final whistle. The Phoenix take its unbeaten record on the road for the next three games.
5. Bonneville
Last week: Not ranked
Sure, Bonneville (7-3, 3-1 Region 5) fell 2-1 at Farmington last week. But the loss said plenty about the Lakers, particularly that they can't wait to have the Phoenix at home later this year.
Notable:
Ogden: The Tigers (8-2, 5-1 Region 10) took their first loss in region play at Cedar Valley last week, then followed it up with a trademark 7-0 thrashing over Uintah.