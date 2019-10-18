Race: Riverdale City Council at-large
Occupation: Operations Manager
Age: 55
Elected offices previously held: Riverdale City Council 2010 - 2014 2016 - current
What are your reasons for running?
The city council position is one of service. Many people forget that when in office and pursue their own interests above that of the community. I love being active in the community and listening to the points of view from our residents and those who visit our city. It is important for those that represent us at all levels of government to have vision for the future, exhibit fiscal responsibility, and be willing to put in the effort on behalf of those they represent. I take pride in the fact that I have demonstrated that and vow to continue to do so.
Key issues facing your city?
The key issues facing the great city of Riverdale are fiscal responsibility while providing the essential services within the city's charge. We need to continue to create an environment where people want to visit our businesses while protecting the integrity of our community.
Riverdale has to maintain solid essential services such as our police force, our fire department, our streets and public works, and our community development for the safety and well being of our 8,500 residents and the 50,000 people who visit our city during business hours.
It is important that those who represent us stay in their swim lanes performing their functions without special interests or personal agendas. City council members should focus on community. These are the the simple things like water, sewer, and garbage. They are things like a clean and attractive city with public spaces that make sense. They are things such as ensuring that the public funds are spent in the best interest of the public. That our first responders have the ability and equipment to do their jobs when we need them and hopefully return safely to their families when they have put themselves in harms way on our behalf.