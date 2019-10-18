Race: Farmington City Council - 4 year term
Occupation: Attorney
Age: 41
Elected Offices previously held: Farmington City Council (2018-2019)
Website: www.fb.com/Leeman4Farmington
What are your reasons for running?
I am running for City Council because I care about my community. Over the past five years, I have invested considerable time and energy learning the laws and ordinances that govern our city and understanding the challenges that face Farmington. I have helped put in motion plans and goals for Farmington that I want to see to fruition. I also believe I am an asset on the City Council, and I pride myself on understanding and critically analyzing issues, making sound decisions, and solving problems. I hope you will continue trusting me in this important office.
Key issues facing your city?
The most important issue facing Farmington remains growth and development. The City Council must continue to promote measured and balanced growth that preserves Farmington’s character but also helps our city reach its economic potential. I insist upon a high quality of development in our city, where developers are expected to think beyond the borders of their individual project to ensure their development integrates well into community.
Fiscal sustainability goes hand-in-hand with measured growth and development. Governing a city requires a constant balancing act between providing efficient, first-rate services and programs and maintaining a tight, conservative budget. Farmington has avoided raising taxes for years but has nevertheless managed to expand our police and fire departments, improve our road and utility infrastructure, and grow our parks and recreation offerings. We have accomplished these goals by broadening our tax revenue stream, particularly through growth in retail sales tax. We now need to diversify our tax base to ensure the city budget is sustainable and recession-proof.
I am the right person to help lead Farmington as we navigate these important challenges.