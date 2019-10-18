Race: Farmington City Council - 4 year term
Occupation: Mother/Graphic Designer
Age: 42
Elected Offices previously held: Currently on the Farmington Planning Commission, Farmington Trails Committee for 3.5 years
What are your reasons for running?
For years I have been fighting for pedestrian access over Park Lane. Positive communication has been the key. With patience and persistence, I gathered knowledge and understanding by seeking out the responsible entities who could help me. I didn’t go with anger, frustration, or with an attitude of what should have been done in the first place. I found that getting people with legislative powers to listen to me could only be accomplished by positive attitudes and finding creative ways of keeping the project in the spotlight. The goal has been accomplished! Pedestrian access has been funded!
Key issues facing your city?
In discussion with many of the Farmington residents, I have heard them say that Farmington’s growth is one of the biggest concerns. Currently I am serving on the planning commission and have learned three of the areas with the greatest impact on growth include re-zoning, new development, and traffic. I have shown that I have the interest of the citizens first in mind when approving and voting for changes in these areas.
Parks and trails are very important to the residents of Farmington. They make Farmington a great place to live and help us live healthy lifestyles. I served on the trails committee for three and a half years. I helped develop the trail guidebook as well as a children’s hiking program. I’ve helped maintain trails, hosted hikes, and helped create maps for the kiosks throughout the city.
My experiences have given me the opportunity to study the city finances and meet with the city finance director. I believe that we need to be responsible and always have a balanced budget. Farmington City council members should always be good stewards of tax payer money.