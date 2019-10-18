Race: West Bountiful City Council
Occupation: Treasury Finance Manager - Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Age: 45
Elected Offices previously held: City Council - Current
What are your reasons for running?
Continue service to my community, and to make sure that we continue the direction we have for improving our streets and public utility systems, as well as maintaining a strong conservative financial policy. Additionally, to make sure the residents voices are heard and desires are met for future zoning of undeveloped property on the west side of our city.
Key issues facing your city?
- Future development and zoning of undeveloped portions of city.
- Continued improvements of road and aging water systems.