Race: Ogden Mayor
Occupation: Marketing consultant
Age: 51
Website: www.angel4ogden.com or www.facebook.com/angel4ogden
Elected offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
I joined the Planning Commission within 30 days of making Ogden my home because I care deeply about effectively managing growth as a city. I’m running for mayor to address housing affordability, public safety, and education. It’s time for transparent communication and service-based leadership in Ogden. We deserve to be told how our city is being run in real-time, not after the fact in a news article. I pledge to hold quarterly town halls and monthly updates to hold my administration accountable.
Key issues facing your city?
We are heading towards major workforce rental housing affordability problems. We have public safety issues due to a 20%+ loss of experienced police officers to SLC (they pay $10/hr more). And we desperately need to improve education via collaborative programs with schools and nonprofits. Repairing our crumbling streets/sidewalks while supporting small local business with microloans and marketing support will improve everyone’s quality of life.
The other candidates are focused on increasing big business development, hoping to generate enough revenue to address these issues. I’m not into hope – I’m into strategy.
We will address affordable workforce housing with Inclusionary Zoning at NO COST to the city, requiring new multifamily developments to provide both market level and reduced workforce rental pricing – a proven strategy in other cities.
We will raise the salaries of our officers and repair crumbling infrastructure through budget cuts to the RDA and administrative spending.