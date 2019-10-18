Race: Pleasant View City Council At-Large 4-year term
Occupation: Dental Sales Rep
Age: 49
Elected offices previous held: Planning Commission, 2017-current
Facebook page: Elect Ann Marker Arrington
What are your reasons for running?
I want to preserve the values and atmosphere of Pleasant View. I believe local government is a place where I can make a difference. I want to make a contribution to smart growth—bringing in businesses to contribute to our tax base and placing them in an area that preserves our residential quiet neighborhoods.
Key issues facing your city?
Commercial growth along 2700 W and Highway 89, zoning & planning that preserves our community atmosphere yet contributes to our tax base, water resources, & gravel truck access.