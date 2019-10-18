Race: Roy City Council At-Large
Occupation: Owner of Jackson Sports and Secretary at Roy High School
Age: 65
Elected offices previous held: No previous elected offices held.
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/390177071622845/
What are your reasons for running?
I love Roy! I want to be on the Roy City Council to represent the citizens of Roy. I’m a great listener and I want to help people. I want to help guide the direction the city of Roy is going. I want to ensure that Roy continues to be a great place to live, work, and play for today and tomorrow.
Key issues facing your city?
Growth and development is a constant concern. Smart, sustainable growth is critical. Private and public ventures should be mutually beneficial. Affordable, dignified housing is a growing concern. We need to explore ideas to help rising generations become responsible homeowners. Business growth and redevelopment is important to the local economy. It’s easier to live, work, and play in Roy when you don’t have to drive to a neighboring city to eat, shop, or get to work.