Race: Clinton City Council

Occupation: Director of Operations at Voyage Academy

Age: 46

Elected Offices previously held: 16 years Clinton City Council

Website: Anna Stanton - Clinton City Council

What are your reasons for running?

As a Councilmember for the past 16 years, I have found such joy in the details while leading with integrity and commitment. I believe I will do the best job serving the people of Clinton. I have a passion to see that Clinton residents benefit from any contribution I make. With proper planning and budgeting, we can achieve our goal to preserve the quality of life in Clinton City for present and future generations. Representing Clinton citizens is a privilege and a responsibility that I welcome. My family and I are nurtured by the culture of kindness that surrounds us.

Key issues facing your city?

I am dedicated to keeping Clinton City safe, for our children and families. I will focus on maintaining responsible growth and fiscal responsibility for Clinton City. I am a strong advocate for essential Public Safety services and will provide transparency. My focus is on roads, safe infrastructure and especially the widening of 2000 West and 1800 North. I feel it’s important to strengthen senior citizen programs, continue to support recreation services and will serve as a voice for the people.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!