Race: Clinton City Council
Occupation: Director of Operations at Voyage Academy
Age: 46
Elected Offices previously held: 16 years Clinton City Council
Website: Anna Stanton - Clinton City Council
What are your reasons for running?
As a Councilmember for the past 16 years, I have found such joy in the details while leading with integrity and commitment. I believe I will do the best job serving the people of Clinton. I have a passion to see that Clinton residents benefit from any contribution I make. With proper planning and budgeting, we can achieve our goal to preserve the quality of life in Clinton City for present and future generations. Representing Clinton citizens is a privilege and a responsibility that I welcome. My family and I are nurtured by the culture of kindness that surrounds us.
Key issues facing your city?
I am dedicated to keeping Clinton City safe, for our children and families. I will focus on maintaining responsible growth and fiscal responsibility for Clinton City. I am a strong advocate for essential Public Safety services and will provide transparency. My focus is on roads, safe infrastructure and especially the widening of 2000 West and 1800 North. I feel it’s important to strengthen senior citizen programs, continue to support recreation services and will serve as a voice for the people.