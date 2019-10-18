Race: Clinton City Council
Occupation: Davis County Property Manager
Age: 60
Elected Offices previously held: Now in my seventeenth year of serving on the Clinton City Planning Commission, eight terms as Chair, and a prior member of the Board of Adjustments.
What are your reasons for running?
I believe in effective and economical use of money. Sound, careful choices and expenditures are a must. I want to see Clinton City mature in a way that development pays for the impact and the improvements are in harmony with the General Plan.
Key issues facing your city?
With the recent closing of the burn plant and the capacity of the landfill nearing its end, now is the time for Clinton to become proactive in the discussions of the future of solid waste disposal. The additional cost of transporting the waste has become an issue and an added expense. This subject needs to be addressed and the city needs to become educated and have a voice in the decisions that will be made.
The past years have added miles of new streets to Clinton city, I feel it is important that Clinton city follows a surface maintenance program to ensure the safety and life of the new streets. To do this, the maintenance program needs to become a yearly budgeted item. Deferred maintenance will eventually lead to costly replacement. Clinton city must become visible to Utah Department of Transportation and promote the need of moving traffic through the city and eliminating the grid lock that has become a daily issue.