Race: Harrisville City Council At-Large
Occupation: Elementary teacher
Age: 37
Elected offices previously held: Harrisville City Council mid-term seat 8/16 - 12/17
What are your reasons for running?
I am the fourth generation in my family to live in Harrisville. Over the generations there have been a lot of changes to our city, but that underlying sense of community hasn't changed. I am a huge advocate for keeping up our traditions of community celebrations and getting the youth of the city involved in community affairs. I bring a passion for our city and drive for making things better. I welcome any questions or concerns.
Key issues facing your city?
Once again we are facing a big change to our city with the development of the old Ben Lomond Golf Course. We need council members that are looking out for the best interests of our city and someone who is willing to listen to the thoughts and concerns of Harrisville's citizens. I will be that council member. We also need to make sure that we make sure that our decisions are fiscally responsible and we not only look to balancing the current year budget, but start to look towards our future.