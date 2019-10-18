Race: Ogden City Council District 4
Occupation: Ogden City
Age: 42
Website: www.ben4ogden.com
Elected offices previously held: Ogden City Council, District 4 2016-Present
What are your reasons for running?
With the support of a diverse committee of community leaders, we recently completed the most thorough community-based strategic planning effort in the state. Through that process the people of Ogden told us to focus on economic development, community safety, outdoor and youth recreation, and the image and appearance of our city. I am running for re-election to help implement those priorities, while always listening and serving the people of Ogden openly, honestly and transparently.
Key issues facing your city?
Through the community-based strategic planning process, the people of Ogden told us where they want us to spend their tax dollars. We also know that our services are not adequately or equally supporting the needs of everyone in our community. We have a backlog of crumbling roads, sidewalks and crosswalks, a need for more community policing, underfunded youth, adult and outdoor recreation programs and opportunities, and challenges with the appearance and reputation of our city. The list of specific needs in that plan is long and expensive, and we can't afford to pay for all of those needs at once. We need a long-term fiscal strategy that forecasts the long-term costs of those needs, while identifying the revenues needed to pay for them. We can't ask the people of Ogden to pay for those needs through infrequent and costly tax increases. Instead, we will need to keep making hard choices on the services we do and do not provide, while increasing our revenues through new economic development, operational efficiencies, key community partnerships, new external grants and revenues, and modernized, common-sense fiscal principles and tax policies that track with inflation.