Race: Washington Terrace City Council at-large
Occupation: Territory Manager for Affiliated Metals
Age: 65
Elected offices previously held: City Council last 8 years
What are your reasons for running?
To have a voice in making The City of Washington Terrace, a better and safer place for families and individuals to live. To understand the inner workings of government and help spend our limited resources in the most frugal manner.
To fight for and stick up for a population who has a lower median income than other surrounding cities. To not be too intrusive by the codes and policies we adapt. To understand that first and foremost I serve the individual residents, by listening and acting on their behalf. To work with Weber County Sheriff to keep drugs, gangs, graffiti out of our city.
Key issues facing your city?
Budget is the first issue, too many federal mandated projects that are not funded by them, and we pay the bill, the upkeep on roads, sidewalks, curb, gutter, water, & antiquated piping and sewer systems, ect, we solve this by getting more than out fair share of grants, by proper planning and replacement, by dealing with the issues and not passing the problems to the next administration. By trying to run this city more like a business with a fixed budget and less like a government entity. Updating our fire and EMS service to protect the lives, safety, & property with more modern equipment and more qualified staff.
Understanding that our population has a very limited capacity to pay, and even a few dollars to them, makes a big difference. Spending our limited resources in the most frugal manner
Duplication of Resources, to try to bring Riverdale, South Ogden & Washington Terrace together to not duplicate our time, money, & effort by starting a renewed dialogue with them to reduce costs
Developing more commercial tax base along Adams Ave to help carry more of the tax burden, and reduce the tax on the residents
Experience to solve these problems counts.