Race: Huntsville Town Council
Occupation: Civil Engineer
Age: 42
Elected offices previously held: Town Council (April 2019 - Present)
What are your reasons for running?
Why am I running for Huntsville Town Council? I suppose that I consider myself incredibly blessed to live and raise my family in such an idyllic place that I feel a moral obligation to serve in whatever capacity possible. Our Town is small, and the pool of willing volunteers seems to ebb and flow; consequently, I'm simply attempting to do what I can to help lift the burden from those who have already done so much.
Key issues facing your city?
Ogden Valley is undergoing a dramatic cultural, demographic, and economic shift. Fortunately, our Town charter allows us to independently navigate and shape how that shift impacts our residents, but only to the extent that we are judicious in the application of our ordinances and wise stewards of our resources.
One key issue that will drive our ability to shape our destiny is the crafting of ordinances that promote the free exercise of property rights among Town residents without unnecessarily impairing the rights of their neighbors. It's a delicate balance -- and there will always be disagreements between neighbors -- but the under-girding principle should always be deference to the free exercise of an individual's property rights.
The other critical issue facing Huntsville Town is the wise stewardship of its natural resources. We are the beneficiaries of the prior generations' foresight (coupled with some contemporary heroic efforts) to acquire and develop clean sources of culinary water. As development pressures within Ogden Valley continue to mount, we must be both judiciously liberal in our utilization of this resource and vigilant against its over-extension.