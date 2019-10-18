Race: Riverdale City Council at-large
Occupation: Pharmacist
Age: 48
Website: StickWithMitch4Riverdale.com
Elected offices previously held: City Council
What are your reasons for running?
I believe we need a civil and productive relationship between the Council Members and the Mayor in order to achieve constructive results.
I am interested in balancing the need for commercial development and tax revenue with the needs of the resident population.
I truly believe that the best governing is done by small local government. It is critical that each resident get out and vote and be involved in the decisions of the city.
Key issues facing your city?
The coming years will bring changes to the tax code and significant challenges to Riverdale. We have already started planning for these challenges, and I look forward to continuing to find solutions to them.
I think that Riverdale has some first class recreation facilities and the potential to develop more. I believe that we have to be protective of these facilities and make sure that they benefit the residents of Riverdale first. This may mean finding ways to have the residents of other cities help to share in the cost of construction or maintenance of our facilities.
I am a strong supporter of the Police and Fire departments, and we need to help ensure that they have adequate equipment and training.