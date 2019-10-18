Race: Farmington City Council - 4 year term
Occupation: Attorney
Age: 47
Elected Offices previously held: City Council (Farmington, 2016-2019)
What are your reasons for running?
For 4 years, I’ve served on your City Council. For the past 2 years, I’ve served as your Mayor Pro Tempore. Though our interests and opinions are diverse, we are united by a common thread. We are all Farmington. We are more alike than different. This is an exciting and crucial time for our City. A City should listen to its citizens and then respond. I will continue to listen to you, to manage the budget, keep your taxes down, and to ensure your services are robust. I will try to preserve your way of life. I’m here to help.
Key issues facing your city?
The issues we face, include the following: Streets—New construction and repair; congestion (functioning intersections); pedestrian safety (cross walks and lighting). Water—New wells and sufficient, safe water. Storm Drainage—Control runoff and prevent potential flooding. Taxes—The City’s portion of your tax bill is the lowest it’s been since the 1990s. Let’s keep them low. Conservative City Budget—Live within our means. Fire—Ensure a robust and responsive F.D. to respond to your calls and address emergencies. Police—Quick response time and crime prevention. Recreation—Provide and sustain enjoyable outlets for recreational activities for youth and adults (e.g., the new ball diamonds and, need I say, an expanded pool would be welcomed). Growth and Development -- Controlled and harmonious commercial development, buffers between residential and commercial. Density—Scrutinize and limit requests for added density (especially multi-family). Density affects all of us, from traffic to overcrowding in schools. Staying True to Unique Farmington Characteristics—Maintaining a healthy, attractive, and safe place to raise families, while preserving our historic downtown.