Race: West Haven City Council
Occupation: Homemaker
Age: 40
Elected Offices previously held: None
Website: @carriecallwesthavencitycouncil
What are your reasons for running?
I am running for city council to be the voice of West Haven citizens. Our city leadership should draw on the will and vision of the residents in regard to the growth and development of our city. I am deeply concerned with the fast-paced residential development of West Haven.
Key issues facing your city?
- Rapid growth
- Ambiguous land use ordinances
- Zoning within the General Plan
- Possibility of a City Tax
- Continuing with our current law enforcement contract vs. creating our own police force