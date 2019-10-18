Race: Sunset City Council
Occupation: Pres CBR INC
Age: 55
Elected Offices previously held: Sunset City Council 2005-2008, Sunset City Mayor 2010-2014, Sunset City Council 2016-20
What are your reasons for running?
Keep Taxes at a minimum, Im self employed my Business is in Sunset so I can deal with issues as they arrive, CERT trained, I understand local government, I work well with the employees and residence, I use common sense and get things done. Mayor Madison has done a wonderful job as Mayor and supports me in candidacy for council.
Key issues facing your city?
Keeping a small friendly town feel to a growing economy. Falcon Hills to the east, 1800 project right down the middle of the City. I know and have been involved with these projects for 12 years, I have made many contacts in my time as an elected official that would be hard to replace.