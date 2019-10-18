Race: North Ogden City Council - 4 year term
Occupation: Mother, restaurant owner, yoga instructor
Age: 47
Elected offices previously held: School Parents’ Organization Officer
What are your reasons for running?
I represent a particular approach to the decision-making process.that is based on sound cost/benefit analysis. I will accomplish this analysis by engaging residents in thoughtful; respectful discussion, seeking to enrich lives of North Ogdenites with dependable infrastructure, appropriate protection, a welcoming environment, and wholesome recreational activities; and empowering residents to govern themselves.
Key issues facing your city?
Growth and change. There is intense, emotional disagreement as to how best to manage them.