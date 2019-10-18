Race: Tremonton City Council
Occupation: Practice Manager in the Medical Field
Age: 63
Elected Offices previously held: Box Elder Board of Education member; 2004 to present
What are your reasons for running?
I have a love for the beautiful valley of which I live. It is my desire to do all that I can to protect that which is excellent within our city and surrounding areas. There are many great traditions that are worthy of our respect as we move forward. I have a passion for learning about what is good, better and best. Much can be accomplished, regardless of the issue, as we seek knowledge and learning from the right sources. Engaging members of this community in resolving issues is key! As we work to make communication a strong point on the council, much unnecessary negatives will dissipate.
Key issues facing your city?
Most recently the city has been working to establish a new framework whereby the people of Tremonton can afford and utilize better "Water" sources. Currently there is a state directive to decrease water usage by 16%. Much research has been done over many years with this goal in mind.
Growth is an issue that faces Tremonton City. Constant evaluation of our city goals, identifying what matters most will stabilize each move. While growth can be desirable from many perspectives, it is vital that it is appropriate based on the growth plan.
We are blessed to be surrounded by several wonderful communities/cities. It is important to have good relations and look for opportunities to help each other to succeed. Much can be gained as healthy relationships are maintained.
Economic Development projects should be steady and strong. It is important to make good use of what attracts business and continuing to embellish upon the treasures that exist.