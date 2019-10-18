Race: Centerville City Council
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Age: 35
Elected Offices previously held: None.
What are your reasons for running?
I believe as a resident we each are charged with a civic duty to serve our community. Through city council I hope to facilitate the services and actions of others. We should work hard to improve the surroundings and people around us, and with serving our community we become more aware of the resources and concerns located within the community.
Key issues facing your city?
Centerville has very little retail and industrial space for businesses, limiting our ability to collect taxes from these areas. This adds further strain onto already high property taxes. My goal is to foster good relationships with local businesses and finding creative ways to encourage businesses to be owned with our own community. Centerville is such an amazing city and changing the structure and ratio of housing density and trying to compete with neighboring cities for growth could negatively impact us. Our goal is to make Centerville recognizable to our future generations while fostering enough growth to keep us current.