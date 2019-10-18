Race: Honeyville City Council
Occupation: Engineer, Project Manager, Farmer
Age: 46
Elected Offices previously held: Honeyville City Council 2016-present
Website: http://dalemillsap.com
What are your reasons for running?
I approach every issue with objectivity and logic. I want everyone to be well-represented by our city government. People should know what is happening in the city and why. I believe government should be no bigger or more intrusive than it absolutely needs to be. I have no other agenda besides treating everybody with equity and respect. I know that I represent the voters and want to serve them. I will continue to work hard to keep the focus on reasonable, objective problem-solving, while maintaining an atmosphere of respect.
Key issues facing your city?
Our municipal code has not been reviewed and updated in many years, and we continue to face issues, including lawsuits, because we have not addressed the inconsistencies and inadequacies within the code. We have a wonderful community, and our best chance at maintaining the small-town agricultural atmosphere that we love is to work together to meet the needs of all residents.
As a town, we have experienced significant struggle in engaging in healthy discussions about the issues we face and then making and supporting sound decisions to address these issues. When we engage in a constructive dialogue and seek to understand the various perspectives of the stakeholders, it is much easier to make wise and informed decisions, and everyone is much better served. We also face the challenge of growth within our town, and the challenge of how to manage that growth while still preserving the property rights of all citizens. If we effectively manage the growth and plan for the future, we have the best chance of maintaining the values we hold dear for decades to come.