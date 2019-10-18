Race: Hooper Mayor

Occupation: Retired: USDA/Farm Service Agency

Age: 66

Website: www.fowersforhooper.com

Elected offices previously held: Precinct Chair, Hooper 1; Weber County Legislative Chair, District 6; Director of Wilson and Hooper Irrigation companies.

What are your reasons for running?

Hooper is known as being a strong family oriented community that values neighbors and friends. We have an agricultural heritage and value open space along with the beautiful and unique landscapes Hooper offers. Having been a lifelong resident of Hooper it is my desire to help in maintaining this lifestyle.

Key issues facing your city?

  • Growth
  • Changes in Land Use
  • Affordable Housing
  • Recreation
  • Parks and Facilities
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!