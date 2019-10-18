Race: Uintah City Council - 4 year term
Occupation: Retired
Age: 71
Elected offices previously held: Uintah City Councilman - 2011-2013
What are your reasons for running?
I would like to see Uintah remain a somewhat rural community that it's always been. There will challenges ahead with residential and commercial growth and I feel it is important to work on future plans pertaining to this. The current Mayor/Council have been very diligent in maintaining transparency in their decisions and I would like to see that continue. I would like to maintaining a two way dialogue with our community residence in trying to understand and hopefully meet the needs of their issues and concerns.
Key issues facing your city?
- We face some challenges on infrastructure (roads) within our city.
- We are in the process of making some great improvements on our culinary
- water system. Moving forward we need to continue with this process.
- Continue to provide the best services possible with our limited budget.
- Being diligent in finding workable solutions to situations that arise.