Race: Syracuse City Council
Occupation: Technology Innovation Executive
Age: 51
Elected Offices previously held: Syracuse City Council 2016
What are your reasons for running?
The city is facing considerable changes with the construction of the North Davis Corridor. I have been working with the council on this and feel continuity in this area is important. I want to make sure the city maximizes the benefit of this development. I continue to make the city better.
Key issues facing your city?
Construction of the North Davis Corridor, through the city. This change requires careful planning that has been in progress, and continuity is critical.
Updating our aging infrastructure.
Developing necessary resources like water, roads, and waste water management.
We need responsible city planning. Responsible City planning is critical.
It is critical to manage our master plan and hold to a vision that is what our citizens hope the city will become. Careful consideration for the impact of every development must be considered.