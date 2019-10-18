Race: Roy City Council At-Large
Occupation: Programs manager department of public safety driver license division
Age: 51
Elected offices previous held: Current member Roy City Council
What are your reasons for running?
I love Roy city, this is our home. And as our home we want to make it the best it can be for each and everyone of us. The city needs to be a place where we feel safe, where our children can play, where our community comes together and supports each other. For me Roy city is all that. I want to be your councilmember to continue to make sure we have the best public safety and recreational activities for our citizens, to continue to make sure our community standards exceeds expectations.
Key issues facing your city?
Roy city is one of the most dense populated cities in the state, we need to ensure we do not become so overcrowded it affects us in a negative way. We are a bedroom community, and in being so we must plan accordingly, by proper zoning, master planning prioritizing certain areas of the City and finding solutions to traffic flow issues. I believe in being proactive and planning for the future. Talk is cheap, taking action and getting things done is what I am about.