Race: Farr West City Council
Occupation: Business Owner/Manager
Age: 50
Elected offices previously held: Pleasant View City Council Jan 2018-Dec 2018
What are your reasons for running?
One way that I can stay involved with what is happening in Farr West is to serve and give back. If given the opportunity I will work with other council members, mayor and city employees to keep Farr West as the best community to live and raise a family. I experience in large corporations for over 20 years and more recently own and operate my own small business’ which gives me a unique perspective. This experience also helps me understand the importance of a strong bottom line in business and a city is no different. Thank you
Key issues facing your city?
Economic development continues to be one of the biggest opportunities facing our city. As a city we need to ensure that we are growing in a sustainable, responsible manner. Current issues of protecting our economic development areas and attracting the best business’ for our land use is preferred. We need to continue to create opportunities for our senior citizens as well as focusing on our youth programs! Maintaining our roads and facilities will continue to be a focus as well. Farr West has been fortunate to have had great leadership since its incorporation in 1981 and I look forward to serving.