Race: Honeyville City Council
Occupation: Retired
Age: 77
Elected Offices previously held: Councilman 1984 to 1985, Mayor--1986 to 1989, Councilman 1992 to 2009, Mayor 2010 to 2017
What are your reasons for running?
Our City is vitally important to all of us, and we need experienced people on the
City Council. I have been involved in the City Government for over thirty years and have the knowledge of the workings of the city and what it takes to manage the city business. I care deeply about the community and what happens here and want to continue the quality of life that we enjoy. I can bring much experience, knowledge and dedication to Honeyville City Council.
Key issues facing your city?
The continued growth is putting pressure on the city infrastructure, i.e. the water system, roads, and parks. The City has an excellent master plan, and zoning code and ordinances place to control growth, and also how to improve the water system. Citizens want to maintain a rural atmosphere, but still have some of the amenities of the bigger cities. To accommodate all the things required to maintain the city's infrastructure and continue to improve the quality of life for all requires sound fiscal responsible which comes with experience and good judgement which I have developed over the years as a Mayor and Councilman.