Race: Pleasant View City Council At-Large 4-year term
Occupation: Fire Chief North View Fire District
Age: 57
Elected offices previous held: I have previously served three terms as a Pleasant View City Council member, 1988-1996 and 1998-2002
What are your reasons for running?
To insure that Pleasant View City continues to provide its citizens with adequate levels of service.
Key issues facing your city?
With the increased growth of Pleasant View I would support the continued upgrade of city's infrastructures.