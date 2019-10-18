Race: Pleasant View City Council At-Large 4-year term
Occupation: Engineering and Technical Support Manager at Autoliv in Ogden.
Age: 51
Elected offices previous held: None, though served as a state delegate
What are your reasons for running?
I've wanted to get involved in the community and felt that this was a good time in my life and also a good way to contribute to Pleasant View. It is a great place to live and we have amazing people and it takes effort to keep it that way. I would like to use my talents, skills and knowledge to improve upon the things that have already been accomplished in Pleasant View.
Key issues facing your city?
The biggest issues in our city are related to the growth that has been coming and will continue to come from residential development. We need to be able to manage the growth and to encourage healthy commercial growth while preserving our peaceful small town feel. We have a great orchard and family heritage in Pleasant View, and that is why people love to live here. If we don't continue to work to preserve that heritage it will be gone. We also have opportunities to reduce costs without losing the things that make our city great. By sharing and building upon each others ideas we can solve our cost problems and sustain things we enjoy without excessive taxes.