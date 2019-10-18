Race: Fruit Heights City Council

Occupation: Student

Age: 65

Elected Offices previously held: None

What are your reasons for running?

The people of Fruit Heights deserve a stable, responsive, fiscally-efficient city government. Some cry, "We need change!" But why change something that's not broken? I am running for a City Council seat in order to do good, to help preserve the rich traditions of our neighborhoods. Working alongside great leaders, managers and employees, I have been able to benefit our citizens by spearheading the recently re-built playground, investigating future cemetery options and a possible veterans memorial, and actively seeking what's best for our city. There is more do on the horizon, which I want to focus on from day one in 2020

Key issues facing your city?

Some of the key issues facing our city at this time are: seeking ways to keep our aging population in their homes in a city with little commercial tax base; road and infrastructure work versus the transportation needs of our citizens; and preserving and planning for the civic needs and land -use within our city. For cities small or large, money is always an issue. Budgeting wisely and remaining true to fiscally responsible traditions requires using resources carefully and well.

