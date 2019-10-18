Race: Syracuse City Council
Occupation: Educator
Age: 46
Elected Offices previously held: Syracuse City Council - currently serving
What are your reasons for running?
As a lifelong resident of Syracuse, and a current city council member, it is important to me to work to take care of the city I love. Working in a spirit of cooperation, we can manage growth, maintain public safety, continue to develop our parks, trails, and recreation programs, and attract good businesses. We can do all this while being fiscally responsible, keeping taxes and fees low.
Key issues facing your city?
- Growth
- Economic development
- West Davis Corridor
- Public safety
- Parks and open space