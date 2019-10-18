Race: Washington Terrace City Council at-large
Occupation: Automation Technician
Age: 66
Elected offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
I have lived in Washington Terrace for over 20 years. During these years I raised my family, and observed the wealth of talent, unity, community organization, and neighborly values that are found in our city. I am running for City Council because I want the opportunity to give back and help preserve our community values. I built a career on process improvement and efficiency, and I believe my experience and perspective will add value to our City Council and help improve our quality of life.
Key issues facing your city?
It is a challenge to our residents, especially those living on a fixed income, to continually see rising property taxes. I believe there needs to be more efficiency and common sense in the decision and budgeting process. Safety surrounding our sidewalks, retention ponds, and infrastructure are areas that need to be addressed. Decisions relating to fire and police security should always be on our minds as to the best protection for our families, but again, examining costs, various options and resources should be considered.