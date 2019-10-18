Race: Centerville City Council
Occupation: IT Architect
Age: 49
Elected Offices previously held: Current member of Centerville City Council
Website: votemcewan.info fb.me/votemcewan
What are your reasons for running?
I’m grateful for the support of our amazing community as I’ve served you. Everything I said I would do during my campaign has been done. As a consensus builder, I’ve been able to work with the city council and staff to accomplish many goals. I pushed for our live video streaming of city council meetings. We now enjoy a greater level of transparency/access to city meetings than ever before. Our budget imbalances and other audit findings have been corrected. We’re heading towards a sustainable financial future. I’m running to continue the work in a new phase of improvements in Centerville.
Key issues facing your city?
Centerville struggles with the continued increase in the costs of providing quality essential services to its residents. Tax revenues are not significantly growing and without new sources, the burden of increases transfers to the current taxpayers. For example, new entrants into law enforcement are at an all-time low. Police departments around the state regularly poach officers from each other with incentives like higher pay. This issue of pay becomes very problematic for smaller communities to recruit and retain qualified officers who face the same personal risk for potentially lower wages as they would serving in a larger city.