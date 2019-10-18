Race: Harrisville City Council At-Large

Occupation: Retired music teacher; owns string repair/sales/rental shop

Age: 68

Elected offices previously held: Harrisville City Council -- 10 years; North View Fire Board - 4 years

What are your reasons for running?

I want to be involved in city planning and balancing residential and commercial interests. I believe a balanced budget is important and needs to be considered when providing services for the city residents.

Key issues facing your city?

  1. Approving ordinances for the future development of the Ben Lomond Golf Course into mixed use.
  2. Developing our business tax base without losing our City identity.
  3. Providing quality services by our City staff and responding to concerns from Harrisville's citizens.
  4. I believe coordinating with adjoining cities is very important for future growth.
