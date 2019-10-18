Race: South Weber City Council
Occupation: Home maker
Age: 36
Elected Offices previously held: None.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/Write-In-Hayley-Alberts-for-South-Weber-City-Council-110469236995263/?ref=bookmarks
What are your reasons for running?
While our city has hundreds of concerned citizens, there was a disconnect between them and the 20 people who were showing up to the meetings. The problem was a gap between what our public officials were choosing and what the residents knew. I want to bridge that gap. Through organized events, petitions, live videos, social media activity, meeting recaps, minutes of projects, general plan updates and other information I have gotten more information to our residents than they have ever seen. And I don’t plan to stop! If elected, I will continue to find ways to increase public involvement.
Key issues facing your city?
South Weber is currently undergoing the adoption of a new general plan, elections of 3 open seats on city council and a recent 100% tax hike. Residents are specifically concerned about a proposed road, South Bench Drive, which has the potential to become a large commuter road from East Layton directly through our small residential and quiet community. The proposed road will in some places take traffic directly into residential streets. In other areas, it will climb sensitive lands along our steep slopes which are susceptible to landslides and probable HAFB contamination. Residents are concerned about the amount of development that will come with this road, as much of it will need to be high-density in order to compensate the developer for building the road. Residents, who have “awoken” to the doings within the city, are concerned city staff and elected commissioners and leaders desires for the future of the city do not match what they envision. Amidst a 100% tax increase, residents are also concerned about the spending of the city, which includes buying land for future developments as well as putting in roads and then being “reimbursed” by developers via impact fees.