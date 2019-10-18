Race: North Salt Lake City Council
Occupation: Manager
Age: 35
Elected Offices previously held: Currently elected to City Council
What are your reasons for running?
I've been honored to serve the people of this incredible community for the last four years. It's been wonderful listening to and learning from my fellow citizens. We'll continue moving this great city forward together.
Key issues facing your city?
- Planning & executing smart growth for the city
- Pushing for a library in NSL
- Holding businesses accountable to the rules and regulations of their permits
- Future of Eaglewood Golf Course