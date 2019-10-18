Race: Huntsville Town Council
Occupation: Environmental Health & Safety Manager/Chemical Engineer
Age: 34
Elected offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
I will be dedicated to working for and representing everybody as well as I can. I am running because 1) I have the judgement you can trust. The interests of the town will always come first. 2) I am knowledgeable in areas where I will be an asset to the town. My daily job includes being proficient in environmental regulations and engineering. I am also open to constantly learn and listen. 3) I will work well with those of opposing opinions. Nobody agrees with others all the time. It is important to be able to work together with civility.
Key issues facing your city?
Huntsville is a charming small town. It is a gem that is surrounded by beauty and plentiful recreation opportunities. These exceptional qualities bring unique challenges. We have a small population and a lot of visitors. Our challenge is to maintain our rural small town touch we all enjoy while accommodating our friends, family and neighbors who also appreciate the characteristics of our home. The key issues we are facing include development, water rights and accommodating visitors. We can do what is right for our residents in an open and transparent manner and come together as neighbors on common ground to maintain and improve our gem.