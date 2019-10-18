Race: South Ogden City Council 

Occupation: RN- self employed OCC/WCC Health examiner

Age: 

Elected Offices previously held: None

What are your reasons for running?

As a 54 year resident of this community I felt compelled to run for office after many years watching the sustainability and deterioration of our infrastructure.

Key issues facing your city?

  1. Concern -allocations of our economic development.
  2. The lack of smart zoning to maintain open spaces, public safety and adequate infrastructure.
  3. Need of a more fiscally responsible budget meeting public needs.
  4. More transparency related to the 12.31mil for a park that may not be needed.
  5. lack of resources for seniors( rendition of apartments replacing senior center does not add beauty to our city & increased traffic is problematic.
  6. Roads and sidewalks have not been repaired- Safety & Risk Issue- was to be completed in 2018 only 17% done.
  7. Need for more police, firefighters & first responders to maintain a safe & secure city for business growth -building more relationships.
  8. There is a lack of communication and viable transparency to sustain our city.
  9. Ordinances need to be enforced this is lacking as is apparent with property deterioration.
  10. Public awareness is key and we ask where has the money gone.
  11. A problem solving and cohesive Council is key to success.
