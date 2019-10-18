Race: South Ogden City Council
Occupation: RN- self employed OCC/WCC Health examiner
Age:
Elected Offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
As a 54 year resident of this community I felt compelled to run for office after many years watching the sustainability and deterioration of our infrastructure.
Key issues facing your city?
- Concern -allocations of our economic development.
- The lack of smart zoning to maintain open spaces, public safety and adequate infrastructure.
- Need of a more fiscally responsible budget meeting public needs.
- More transparency related to the 12.31mil for a park that may not be needed.
- lack of resources for seniors( rendition of apartments replacing senior center does not add beauty to our city & increased traffic is problematic.
- Roads and sidewalks have not been repaired- Safety & Risk Issue- was to be completed in 2018 only 17% done.
- Need for more police, firefighters & first responders to maintain a safe & secure city for business growth -building more relationships.
- There is a lack of communication and viable transparency to sustain our city.
- Ordinances need to be enforced this is lacking as is apparent with property deterioration.
- Public awareness is key and we ask where has the money gone.
- A problem solving and cohesive Council is key to success.