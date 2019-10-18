Race: Harrisville City Council 2-year term
Occupation: Advocacy Relations
Age: 35
Website: www.KiteForCouncil.com
Elected offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
After serving as President of the Junior League of Ogden, an organization that focuses on developing the potential of women, improving local communities and promoting voluntarism, I want to focus my efforts on my local neighborhood and community. I believe I can provide a fresh perspective for Harrisville residents on the city council and look forward to serving my community.
Key issues facing your city?
It is imperative that Harrisville is attracting and retaining businesses and developing residential property that will benefit our local residents while also ensuring taxes will not increase for homeowners. To be sustainable in the future, we need to be focused on fiscal responsibility as we assess new opportunities and maintain our current infrastructure. Jenny also supports careful and responsible expansion of open space to maintain the atmosphere of our city. I look forward to listening to the concerns of local residents and addressing them through my service on the city council.