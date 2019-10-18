Race: Riverdale City Council at-large
Occupation: Travel Industry
Age: 38
Elected offices previously held:
- Vice-President, Weber Education Association 2017-2018
- Board of Directors, Elementary, Weber Education Association 2015-2017
- Chair, Education Caucus, Utah Democratic Party 2017-Present
What are your reasons for running?
I believe in using my talents for good. I am a very passionate person and I have an empathetic heart. I love to help find resources and solutions when problems arise. As a former 6th grade teacher, I learned that I am very good at connecting with people and finding common ground. You can't reach a student and get them to listen and learn if they first don't respect you. I have always been very organized, determined, and strong-willed. I hope to use my life to bring more good to Riverdale. I bring a fresh voice and viewpoint drawn from my life and passions.
Key issues facing your city?
The current city council is a bit of an echo-chamber. The best leadership includes people with different backgrounds and experiences. While the leaders with so much history in Riverdale is vital for the city, there should also be members on the city council who are not only not from here, but have lived in other locations and cultures for more than a 2-year mission.
I'm from Memphis, TN, and, at 24, moved to Seattle (6 years), and then to El Paso (2 years), during my husband's military service (he was wounded at war and is now medically retired). I was raised in the Bible Belt, which has a lot of similarities to our culture in Utah. It is one reason I am so happy to be here. We plan to grow older here and I want to be a part of keeping the city running smoothly.
I'm a wife of 18 1/2 years, mother to three teenagers, former teacher, daughter/granddaughter/niece/cousin of many law enforcement officers, and my mother was an elementary art teacher. One of my top priorities is to make sure our police and fire departments run well and morale is high. I value our city's safety. I highly value education and affordable youth programs that will ultimately enhance our future society.