Race: Willard City Council
Occupation: Retired
Age: 77
Elected Offices previously held: Planning Commission from 2015 to present
What are your reasons for running?
We love living in Willard; it is on the way to somewhere, it is still a small community and there are great people here. If we do not get involved in our community we have no recourse if things do not go as we would like.
Key issues facing your city?
Willard is one of the last farming communities between Brigham City and Spanish Fork. As Weber and Davis County continue to grow, development will spill over into our community. With clear, well thought-out ordinances, growth can proceed without some of the issue’s others have. We are a farming community but as our population is getting older and values change, we should plan for those changes and manage how they will affect us.
Willard City Cash Flow
I owned a Big O tire store and one of the first things I learned, it's difficult to be successful without capital. No money in the bank means you miss opportunities, you can't fix things properly, and you are always in a state of stress. There has to be a way to increase the city cash flow, without taxation.
Gravel pits
I AM NOT IN FAVOR OF GRAVEL PITS but if it was gold, they were digging out of the mountain east of us there would be a different response to permit requests. With enforceable ordinances we should be able to avoid the Dust, Noise, Traffic, and other issues that cause gravel pits to make our community less than they should be.