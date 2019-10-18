Race: Farr West City Council
Occupation: Professional Structural Engineer
Age: 40
Elected offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
Farr West City is an amazing community with strong values and character. I feel strongly that it is important to maintain the core qualities that this community was established on as it keeps progressing forward. While living in Farr West City with my wife and five children for the past 11 years I have had many opportunities to serve ranging from the planning commission to my recent appointment to the city council. I want to continue to support and give back to this great community by offering my time and abilities on the city council.
Key issues facing your city?
Farr West City, like many surrounding communities, is facing continual increased growth. This growth affects all aspects of the city from infrastructure and economic development to parks and recreation. Currently new schools are being opened, the Smith Family Park is near completion, roads are being widened, a fiber network is being established, businesses are opening along 2700 North, and the list goes on. With proper consideration and planning the growth in our city can be managed, and ultimately benefit and enhance the community, while maintaining the core qualities and characteristics the city was established on.