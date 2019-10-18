Race: Layton Mayor
Occupation: Semi-retired
Age: 58
Website: www.joypetro.com
Elected offices previously held: Layton City Councilwoman (2013-present)
What are your reasons for running?
As a resident of Layton for over 55 years, I value my community. I have long worked for productive dialogue and positive change as a Council Member and feel that it is the right time for me to seek a term as Layton City Mayor.
I truly care about the citizens of Layton City and would welcome the opportunity to represent our residents as Mayor. Together, combined with my leadership and business skills, I am confident we can achieve positive resolutions to the challenges affecting our community.
Key issues facing your city?
I am passionate about key issues affecting Layton City such as land use, responsible growth, economic development and public safety. It is important to have the citizens' input in solving these issues. Collaborative communication is the key. "Mondays with the Mayor" is something I would like to implement to encourage anyone to come and discuss their questions and ideas. I look forward to meeting with the citizens to work on these solutions to fuel our future.