Race: Layton Mayor
Occupation: Registered Assistant & City Council
Age: 61
Elected offices previously held: Layton City Council 2004 to present
What are your reasons for running?
The first reason is I love Layton. I put the interests of the city as a whole into the decisions I make. I am willing to listen to different view points and revise my opinion. I will insure the city council has the information needed to make wise choices. That information will include resident input I receiver. In choosing a mayor, experience matters.
Key issues facing your city?
We are a growing city. Managing the growth while keeping a balance of at least 70% single family homes, will be my goal. Our growth is mostly from our own children and their families. Our city is better when we can provide a way for extended families to live in the same community. From first time home owners to seniors we can provide comfortable, beautiful places to live.
Providing high quality employment opportunities for our residents will give them more time with their families. Continued growth in parks, trails and other recreational opportunities gives families a place to play and relax. Quality of life elements will make Layton a place we can all love.