Race: Clinton City Council

Occupation: Realtor

Age: 54

Elected Offices previously held: Goldenwest Credit Union Board of Director for the past 2010-2017

What are your reasons for running?

I enjoy serving my community and have served in many capacities including LDS mission, foster parent, scout leader, foreign exchange student host, Census, Olympics, GOAL Foundation, Quality Control & Guardian ad Litem for Department of Child and Family Services and Northern Wasatch Association of Realtors. I am currently on the Restoration Advisory Board, Community Emergency Response Team and volunteer at Parkside Elementary. I've raised 4 children. I will strive diligently to be the voice of the people for the betterment of our great city and look forward to serving in this capacity.

Key issues facing your city?

  • Water issues
  • Crime Prevention
  • Traffic from growth
  • Safe Neighborhoods
