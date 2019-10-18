Race: Clinton City Council
Occupation: Realtor
Age: 54
Elected Offices previously held: Goldenwest Credit Union Board of Director for the past 2010-2017
What are your reasons for running?
I enjoy serving my community and have served in many capacities including LDS mission, foster parent, scout leader, foreign exchange student host, Census, Olympics, GOAL Foundation, Quality Control & Guardian ad Litem for Department of Child and Family Services and Northern Wasatch Association of Realtors. I am currently on the Restoration Advisory Board, Community Emergency Response Team and volunteer at Parkside Elementary. I've raised 4 children. I will strive diligently to be the voice of the people for the betterment of our great city and look forward to serving in this capacity.
Key issues facing your city?
- Water issues
- Crime Prevention
- Traffic from growth
- Safe Neighborhoods