Race: Farr West City Council
Occupation: Software Craftsman - Northrop Grumman
Age: 58
Elected offices previously held: Farr West City Council 2016 - present
What are your reasons for running?
I'm running FOR Farr West City Council. I will always participate in the process as I've shown over the past several years, I'm honored to be in a position where I can help get things done. Ultimately it's the council with leadership of the mayor that make the final decisions on most all proposals brought to the city.
I'm a simple citizen and I believe I can be a voice for the other simple citizens of Farr West City. With everyone's help we can create an even greater community for all.
Key issues facing your city?
Fiscal Restraint -- The following questions should be asked before any spending:
- Is it necessary?
- Can we afford it?
- Can we get it cheaper(grants)?
- Ask #1 again and add the word 'absolutely' ..
Land Owner Rights
- Anyone owning land in Farr West should be able to reasonably utilize their property as they choose as long as they abide by the law and do no harm to their neighbors.
- The city's municipal code should be simple and follow common sense rules.
Transparency in Government
- I think ALL meetings should be held as 'Open & Public' meetings
Preservation of Open Spaces
- Parks & connecting trails should be a high priority in the development plans of Farr West City. I believe that it is possible to balance smart growth with the preservation of open spaces.
Infrastructure
- High Speed Broadband will be the next vital infrastructure element of the 21st century. Just like electricity, paved roads, phones, natural gas, water, sewer, & storm drains became necessary during the 20th century.
- We also need to maintain our current roads, bridges, storm drains, etc and plan for the eventual curb, gutters & sidewalks on all streets in Farr West.